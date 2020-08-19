Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $4.98 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $16,935.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00532849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000863 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 519,254,737 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.