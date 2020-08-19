Granite Real Estate Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.25.

Granite Real Estate has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Granite Real Estate Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

