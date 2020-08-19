GoldMint Price Down 11.6% This Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $326,222.52 and approximately $267.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00138596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.01793024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00190892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00135736 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

