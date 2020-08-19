goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$71.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GSY. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$45.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

GSY opened at C$69.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 22.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.98. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$21.08 and a twelve month high of C$80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $852.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

