Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56, approximately 63 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) by 2,020.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.68% of Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

