Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIU) was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.23, approximately 351 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

