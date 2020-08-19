Glassman Wealth Services Has $1.79 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,421,000 after buying an additional 572,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.20 and its 200 day moving average is $144.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

