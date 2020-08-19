GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GFL. CIBC raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$29.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

