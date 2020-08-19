Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

GEO stock opened at C$1.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00.

In related news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd bought 202,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$259,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,733,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,619,392. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 679,000 shares of company stock valued at $878,857.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

