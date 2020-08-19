Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29.

In other Generation Bio news, insider James E. Flynn bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

