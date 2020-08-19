Gems Reaches Market Cap of $164,360.95 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Gems has a market cap of $164,360.95 and approximately $2,074.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00138596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.01793024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00190892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00135736 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Gems

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

