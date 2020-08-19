FY2023 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Reduced by Analyst (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

WPM opened at C$69.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$26.99 and a 52 week high of C$76.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion and a PE ratio of 88.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

