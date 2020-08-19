FY2022 EPS Estimates for SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Increased by Analyst

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SECOM LTD/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SECOM LTD/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SECOM LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. SECOM LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.44.

SECOM LTD/ADR Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

