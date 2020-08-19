FY2022 EPS Estimates for SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Increased by Analyst

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SECOM LTD/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SECOM LTD/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SECOM LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
SECOM LTD/ADR Company Profile
SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.
