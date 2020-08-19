FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Cut by Analyst

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) – William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pfenex in a research report issued on Friday, August 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFNX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Pfenex to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Pfenex stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. Pfenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

