FY2022 EPS Estimates for COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Increased by Analyst

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for COMWLTH BK AUS/S in a report released on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20.

Get COMWLTH BK AUS/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.95. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $61.21.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. COMWLTH BK AUS/S’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates in six segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre segments.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.