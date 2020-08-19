FY2022 EPS Estimates for COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Increased by Analyst

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for COMWLTH BK AUS/S in a report released on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. COMWLTH BK AUS/S’s payout ratio is 89.55%.
COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates in six segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre segments.
