FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Covetrus Inc Issued By G.Research (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Equities researchers at G.Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Covetrus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. G.Research also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVET. BidaskClub raised Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Covetrus from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $22.91 on Monday. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at $36,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2,437.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 296,060 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Covetrus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.