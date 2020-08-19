FY2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Boosted by William Blair

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVLV. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

RVLV opened at $21.10 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $658,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,384.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $93,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $93,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,824 shares of company stock worth $1,141,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

