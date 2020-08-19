FY2021 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$5.89 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.10 and a 12-month high of C$7.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.85%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.