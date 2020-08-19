FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) Raised by Analyst

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.42). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FUSN opened at $13.00 on Monday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $54,453,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,955,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,321,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,337,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $21,960,000.

In related news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson purchased 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

