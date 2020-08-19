FY2021 EPS Estimates for AZEK Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AZEK)

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AZEK in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.07.

Shares of AZEK opened at $40.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.27. AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.43.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

