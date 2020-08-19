FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ECN Capital Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ECN. TD Securities dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$4.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 452.73. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.67 and a 12 month high of C$6.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

