FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ECN Capital Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ECN. TD Securities dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.
