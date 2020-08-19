FY2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Lifted by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.05.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$97.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$72.00 and a 52-week high of C$109.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$94.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.42.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The company had revenue of C$10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total transaction of C$64,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,579.70. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.09, for a total transaction of C$616,931.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$482,133.95. Insiders sold a total of 23,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,374 in the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

