FY2020 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.72. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $118.69 on Monday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $585,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $226,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $396,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 100,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.