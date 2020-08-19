FY2020 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Post in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Shares of POST stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. Post has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Post by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,567,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,067,000 after purchasing an additional 570,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Post by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Post by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 348,886 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after purchasing an additional 343,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Post by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after buying an additional 255,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.