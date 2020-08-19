FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Raised by US Capital Advisors

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PXD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $107.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,374,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $96,454,000 after buying an additional 285,276 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,794,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

