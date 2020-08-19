FY2020 EPS Estimates for PGT Innovations Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for PGT Innovations in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $20.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

