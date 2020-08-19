FY2020 EPS Estimates for MGIC Investment Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a report issued on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 485.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 32.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in MGIC Investment by 141.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman acquired 8,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.