FY2020 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Corporation Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.68) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.94). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PCVX. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $49.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,488,000.00.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

