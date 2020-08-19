FY2020 EPS Estimates for ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ContraFect in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.39) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.79). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ContraFect’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Get ContraFect alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CFRX. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContraFect presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ContraFect by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.