FY2020 EPS Estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lifted by Analyst

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.41.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSLLY. Citigroup raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

CSLLY stock opened at $106.53 on Monday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $114.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.44.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

