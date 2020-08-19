FY2020 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Decreased by Analyst

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.95. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

NYSE AEL opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 83.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 795.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 970,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 861,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,975,000 after acquiring an additional 527,996 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 644.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 340,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 70.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 314,091 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

