FY2020 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,135 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

