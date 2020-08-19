FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Issued By National Bank Financial

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.59). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IMV’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203,487 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

