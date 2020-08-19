FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ag Growth International Inc Issued By Desjardins (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.57.

TSE:AFN opened at C$36.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$15.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.20.

In other news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$267,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,551,706. Also, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.05, for a total value of C$1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$969,487.35.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.