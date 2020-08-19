FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $544,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,608 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,234. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 107.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 112,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 53.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 296.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

