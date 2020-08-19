Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) vs. Advanced Oxygen Technologies (NYSE:AOXY) Head to Head Contrast

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Front Yard Residential and Advanced Oxygen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential 0 0 3 0 3.00 Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Front Yard Residential presently has a consensus target price of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.50%. Given Front Yard Residential’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Front Yard Residential has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -1.66, indicating that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential -36.78% -22.56% -3.80% Advanced Oxygen Technologies -270.90% -35.08% -15.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential $207.01 million 2.74 -$105.39 million $0.17 56.82 Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 19.75 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Front Yard Residential.

Summary

Front Yard Residential beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

