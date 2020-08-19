Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.35

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $5.59. Francesca’s shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 252,567 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.
About Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN)
Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.