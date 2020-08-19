Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.35

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $5.59. Francesca’s shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 252,567 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRAN. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Francesca’s by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Francesca’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

