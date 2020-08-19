Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Raised to C$11.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.60 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

TSE FVI opened at C$8.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$98,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,082 shares in the company, valued at C$485,237.10. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at C$583,130.04.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

