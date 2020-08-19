FlatWorld Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of FlatWorld Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08, 360,019 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 143,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of FlatWorld Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, and double deckers. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

