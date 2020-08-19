First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) vs. Logansport Financial (NASDAQ:LOGN) Head-To-Head Contrast

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 15.65% 18.69% 1.70% Logansport Financial 29.80% N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Savings Financial Group and Logansport Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Volatility and Risk

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Logansport Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $94.85 million 1.16 $17.00 million N/A N/A Logansport Financial $8.88 million 2.48 $2.25 million N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Logansport Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, money market accounts and certificates, remote deposit banking, and e-statements; and business Internet banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, equipment leasing, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

