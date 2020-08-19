First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AG. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.45. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 350,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 213,248 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 258,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 161,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,942 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

