Fire Lotto Price Hits $0.0051 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $139,990.74 and approximately $15.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, TOPBTC, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00092407 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00287160 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038726 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008472 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

FLOT is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.