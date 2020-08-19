FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Shares Up 0.9%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, 150 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.

Get FinServ Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSRVU. Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition by 1.1% during the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 504,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in FinServ Acquisition by 939.3% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 107,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 97,295 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $959,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $159,000.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.