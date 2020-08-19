Financial Contrast: Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Ardelyx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardelyx has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Ardelyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -32.55% -25.42% Ardelyx -1,090.69% -65.94% -43.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Ardelyx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00 Ardelyx 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Ardelyx has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.19%. Given Ardelyx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardelyx is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Ardelyx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$77.27 million ($1.58) -17.72 Ardelyx $5.28 million 98.26 -$94.94 million ($1.47) -3.96

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardelyx. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardelyx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats Ardelyx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption. In addition, the company has an adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO Inc. The company also has a research and collaboration agreement with Lund University; and strategic collaboration agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. It also develops RDX013, a small molecule potassium secretagogue program for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

