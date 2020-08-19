Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$11.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

FSZ has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$10.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.77 and a 52-week high of C$13.18. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,675.00.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,361 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$54,137.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,721,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,781,944.07.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

