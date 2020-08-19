Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Raised to $13.00 at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRRPF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.14 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

