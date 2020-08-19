Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Raised to $13.00 at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRRPF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.14 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

