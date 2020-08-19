Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,506,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 253,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 91,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 688,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after buying an additional 74,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,984,000.

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11.

