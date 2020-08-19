Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Head to Head Survey

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and United Bancshares Inc. OH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D&D Bancorp $49.46 million 4.60 $11.58 million N/A N/A United Bancshares Inc. OH $52.87 million 1.15 $10.66 million N/A N/A

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and United Bancshares Inc. OH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancshares Inc. OH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares Inc. OH has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and United Bancshares Inc. OH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D&D Bancorp 16.45% 7.73% 0.76% United Bancshares Inc. OH 22.56% 13.69% 1.45%

Dividends

Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. United Bancshares Inc. OH pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and United Bancshares Inc. OH has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fidelity D&D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box rental, and other personalized banking services, as well as automatic teller machines. It operates through 17 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

