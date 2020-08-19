Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.9% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total value of $1,941,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,416 shares of company stock worth $24,808,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $430.14 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $447.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

