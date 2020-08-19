Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EIF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$30.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.69.

TSE:EIF opened at C$30.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.06. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $965.88 million and a P/E ratio of 14.57.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

